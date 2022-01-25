The Metropolitan Police and Home Office targeted moped and motorbike drivers in Stoke Newington - Credit: Sally Patterson

Eight drivers were arrested on "immigration-related" grounds as part of a police crackdown which saw 22 scooters and motorbikes seized in Stoke Newington.

On Saturday evening - January 22 - moped and motorcycle drivers on Stoke Newington Road were targeted by the Metropolitan Police and the Home Office.

This joint operation was part of the government's attempts to "tackle illegal immigration and the harm it causes" by "removing those with no right to be in the UK," said the Home Office.

The Central East MSC (Met Police special constabulary) and Central London immigration compliance and enforcement (ICE) team worked together to tackle "moped-enabled crime and vehicle offences".

Officers pulled over moped and motorcycle drivers on Stoke Newington Road - Credit: Sally Patterson

The teams pulled over drivers, searching for vehicles that were not insured or road-worthy, and people illegally working in the UK.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.

"Our Nationality and Borders Bill will fix the broken system, making it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it.”

With reference to the eight immigration-related arrests made during the op, the Home Office said the individuals will be "managed according to the immigration rules".

A spokesperson for the Met said bikes and riders’ documents and details were checked to "ensure they were driving legally".

They stressed that delivery drivers were not specifically targeted.

Scooters and motorbikes were searched in the Met and Home Office operation - Credit: Sally Patterson

In total, 22 mopeds and motorbikes were seized during the operation; they were either being driven without insurance, or with the wrong or no driving licence - therefore without valid insurance.

The Met said the impounded bikes were taken to a police vehicle pound.

Their owners will need to provide relevant documents and proof of valid insurance in order to collect their bikes.