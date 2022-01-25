News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Eight drivers arrested and 22 vehicles seized in Stoke Newington crackdown

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:32 PM January 25, 2022
The Metropolitan Police and Home Office targeted moped and motorbike drivers in Stoke Newington

The Metropolitan Police and Home Office targeted moped and motorbike drivers in Stoke Newington - Credit: Sally Patterson

Eight drivers were arrested on "immigration-related" grounds as part of a police crackdown which saw 22 scooters and motorbikes seized in Stoke Newington.

On Saturday evening - January 22 - moped and motorcycle drivers on Stoke Newington Road were targeted by the Metropolitan Police and the Home Office.

This joint operation was part of the government's attempts to "tackle illegal immigration and the harm it causes" by "removing those with no right to be in the UK," said the Home Office.

The Central East MSC (Met Police special constabulary) and Central London immigration compliance and enforcement (ICE) team worked together to tackle "moped-enabled crime and vehicle offences".

Officers pulled over moped and motorcycle drivers on Stoke Newington Road

Officers pulled over moped and motorcycle drivers on Stoke Newington Road - Credit: Sally Patterson

The teams pulled over drivers, searching for vehicles that were not insured or road-worthy, and people illegally working in the UK.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Was she rank?': Met apologises for language used during Hackney strip search
  2. 2 Covid patient numbers at Homerton Hospital with Plan B rules set to lift
  3. 3 'Catastrophic consequences': Hundreds of unvaccinated could lose work at Homerton Hospital
  1. 4 Upper Clapton college celebrates recovery after glowing Ofsted report
  2. 5 Man rushed to hospital following Stoke Newington stabbing
  3. 6 How often do Londoners cycle to work in each borough?
  4. 7 Haggerston celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year
  5. 8 Shoreditch floral café blooms at new premises in Bethnal Green
  6. 9 Four Hackney and Islington properties with amazing skyline views
  7. 10 Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs

"Our Nationality and Borders Bill will fix the broken system, making it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it.” 

With reference to the eight immigration-related arrests made during the op, the Home Office said the individuals will be "managed according to the immigration rules".

A spokesperson for the Met said bikes and riders’ documents and details were checked to "ensure they were driving legally".

They stressed that delivery drivers were not specifically targeted.

Scooters and motorbikes were searched in the Met and Home Office operation

Scooters and motorbikes were searched in the Met and Home Office operation - Credit: Sally Patterson

In total, 22 mopeds and motorbikes were seized during the operation; they were either being driven without insurance, or with the wrong or no driving licence - therefore without valid insurance.

The Met said the impounded bikes were taken to a police vehicle pound.

Their owners will need to provide relevant documents and proof of valid insurance in order to collect their bikes.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
UK Government
Stoke Newington News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the scene after a woman was hit by an e-scooter in Kingsland High Street

London Live News

Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A police car

London Live News

Gun found in car as Met makes 130 arrests during drugs op

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Delivery drivers from Deliveroo, JustEat and UberEats held a demonstration at Hackney Town Hall

Dalston delivery drivers demand shelter, safety and 'dignity'

Mia Lyndon

Logo Icon
Dalston McDonalds protest

Hackney Council

Dalston food couriers protest will disrupt deliveries this afternoon

Mia Lyndon

Logo Icon