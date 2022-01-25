Eight drivers arrested and 22 vehicles seized in Stoke Newington crackdown
- Credit: Sally Patterson
Eight drivers were arrested on "immigration-related" grounds as part of a police crackdown which saw 22 scooters and motorbikes seized in Stoke Newington.
On Saturday evening - January 22 - moped and motorcycle drivers on Stoke Newington Road were targeted by the Metropolitan Police and the Home Office.
This joint operation was part of the government's attempts to "tackle illegal immigration and the harm it causes" by "removing those with no right to be in the UK," said the Home Office.
The Central East MSC (Met Police special constabulary) and Central London immigration compliance and enforcement (ICE) team worked together to tackle "moped-enabled crime and vehicle offences".
The teams pulled over drivers, searching for vehicles that were not insured or road-worthy, and people illegally working in the UK.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.
“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.
Most Read
- 1 'Was she rank?': Met apologises for language used during Hackney strip search
- 2 Covid patient numbers at Homerton Hospital with Plan B rules set to lift
- 3 'Catastrophic consequences': Hundreds of unvaccinated could lose work at Homerton Hospital
- 4 Upper Clapton college celebrates recovery after glowing Ofsted report
- 5 Man rushed to hospital following Stoke Newington stabbing
- 6 How often do Londoners cycle to work in each borough?
- 7 Haggerston celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year
- 8 Shoreditch floral café blooms at new premises in Bethnal Green
- 9 Four Hackney and Islington properties with amazing skyline views
- 10 Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs
"Our Nationality and Borders Bill will fix the broken system, making it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it.”
With reference to the eight immigration-related arrests made during the op, the Home Office said the individuals will be "managed according to the immigration rules".
A spokesperson for the Met said bikes and riders’ documents and details were checked to "ensure they were driving legally".
They stressed that delivery drivers were not specifically targeted.
In total, 22 mopeds and motorbikes were seized during the operation; they were either being driven without insurance, or with the wrong or no driving licence - therefore without valid insurance.
The Met said the impounded bikes were taken to a police vehicle pound.
Their owners will need to provide relevant documents and proof of valid insurance in order to collect their bikes.