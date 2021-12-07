The man that police want to speak to about the assault at Stoke Newington Rail Station - Credit: British Transport Police

Police officers have released images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was hit in the head with a tool box at Stoke Newington station.

According to British Transport Police (BTP), a man threw a toolbox down the stairs at the Overground station in Stamford Hill at about 1.30pm on July 22.

It apparently hit a woman at the back of her head, causing her to stumble down the stairwell.

The victim claims she asked the man why he threw the box at her, and he allegedly shouted back: 'I’m in a bad mood', before leaving the station on a train.

She was treated for a lump to the back of her head, a neck strain and mild concussion in hospital.

Officers, who are treating the incident as an assault, believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or who has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100053612.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.