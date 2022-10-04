News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Officer who stole £1,500 from police station safe faces jail

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 1:35 PM October 4, 2022
Stoke Newington Police Station where philosophy lecturer Konstancja Duff was strip searched

Stoke Newington Police Station - Credit: Google

A police officer is facing jail after stealing £1,500 from a safe at  Stoke Newington Police Station.

Bradley Francis, 35,  appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 4 wearing a suit and tie.

Francis pleaded guilty last month to theft by employee after stealing approximately £1,500 from a safe at the police station on April 12 this year.

Prosecutor Jordan Pratt told the court: “The defendant was a serving police officer at the time of this offence.

“£1,500 in cash was in the safe at Stoke Newington Police Station.

“The only person who had access to that safe was Pc Francis.”

Mr Pratt said CCTV footage showed Francis, of Bishop’s Stortford, “acting suspiciously” on the day the cash disappeared and £1,500 was paid into his bank account shortly afterwards.

Most Read

  1. 1 Otas Sarkus death: Third man charged with murder
  2. 2 Officer who stole £1,500 from police station safe faces jail
  3. 3 School worker gets almost £300k compensation after 'life-changing' crash
  1. 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
  2. 5 Sexual predator who targeted girls on Facebook jailed
  3. 6 'An obvious danger to children': Paedophile lured girls to disused garage
  4. 7 Parents in north east London urged to get their children the polio jab amid virus fears
  5. 8 Talking consciousness and sex at How the Light Gets In
  6. 9 James Bond Day: Idris Elba the nation's favourite for the role, says survey
  7. 10 Marie Lloyd: Queen of Music Hall celebrated 100 years on

The court heard that the cash was public money which was part of an ongoing intent to supply investigation.

Mr Pratt argued that as a police officer Francis held a position of “high trust and responsibility”.

“A police officer would be held to a higher regard as the work they do is to hold up the rule of law,” he said.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora said the starting point for sentencing would be two years in prison due to the risk of “reputational damage” to the Met Police force.

Ms Cieciora said she therefore she did not have sufficient sentencing powers at the magistrates’ court.

“In terms of level of harm, it is the loss of trust that I’m focusing on,” she said.

“If the money had been private money that would have been slightly different but it was public money.”

She continued: “I am not satisfied on the information that this court has sufficient sentencing powers.

“I’m going to commit this matter for sentence.”

Ms Cieciora sent the case to Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on November 7.

Hackney News

Don't Miss

xxx_rarecoins_royalmint_sep22

Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
JD Wetherspoon's The Angel, in Islington

Pubs

10 London Wetherspoon pubs among 32 up for sale – full list

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Woman angrily leaning on car

Hackney Council | News

Council cancels parking fine amid dispute over sign error

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her v

'I'm not giving financial advice': Truss amid cost of living crisis

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon