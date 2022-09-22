News

The police station in Stoke Newington was officially reopened on Saturday, September 3.

After an extensive refurbishment, Stoke Newington Police Station was reopened by the acting deputy commissioner, Helen Ball QPM.

The refurbishments are meant to create a local connection to show the history of the Met in Hackney.

Detective Inspector Chris Heathcote, who led the history display part of the refurbishment, said: “We created these displays to enhance the connection of our officers and staff with the community we serve – so that they understand how policing has evolved in this area.

"The more we can understand our history, the better we can relate to the public and many who work here form a close attachment to the borough."

In attendance at the opening were local community leaders, including MP Diane Abbott, and representatives from Central East BCU.

After the opening ceremony, 250 members of the public and families of CE officers and staff attended the open day which included entertainment from local west African music group, One Drum - Credit: Bernard Keeler

BCU commander and acting Chief Superintendent Mike Hamer said: "I was delighted to welcome acting Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball to officially re-open Stoke Newington Police Station, a significant event in the history of policing in Hackney at a site where there has been a police station since 1868.

"I was also delighted that so many of our senior partners and community leaders could attend the event to show their support, and it was wonderful to see that the previous four borough commanders were also able to attend."

Stoke Newington is now the principal police station in Hackney. The improvement works are the first at the station since it was built 32 years ago and are part of the wider programme under way.

A memorial board, detailing the eleven Met officers killed in the line of duty in Hackney since 1829, is part of the refurbishments - Credit: Bernard Keeler

DI Heathcote added: "These displays give our BCU at Central East a unique and special feeling. I hope other BCUs will be inspired to give their stations the same.”

The displays include a corridor timeline of policing in Hackney, from the Met's founding to the present day. It acknowledges both moments when the Met's actions were widely criticised, including the deaths of Colin Roach in 1983 and Rashan Charles in 2017, and moments of bravery, such as during the Blitz.

A named briefing room has been displayed in dedication of PC Laurence Brown who was shot dead on duty in Hackney in 1990 - Credit: Bernard Keeler

The refurbishments include history panels of all police stations of the borough, open and closed: Dalston, Hackney, Old Street, Shoreditch, Stoke Newington and Victoria Park.

Stoke Newington Police Station is located at 33 Stoke Newington High Street, N16 8DS.