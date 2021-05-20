Stoke Newington police counter to relocate for three months

Published: 12:40 PM May 20, 2021

Stoke Newington's police front counter is about to be relocated temporarily for about three months. - Credit: PA WIRE

Stoke Newington residents will need to travel three miles to their nearest police access point when the area's police station shuts for refurbishment.

The counter will be relocated to Shoreditch Police Station and the refurbishment work to modernise the facility should around three months.

The front counter at Stoke Newington Police Station will close at 2pm on May 21 and open at Shoreditch Police Station at the same time to ensure no gap in services to the public.

The temporary Shoreditch counter will be open 24/7.

Hackney Commander Marcus Barnett said: “Our top priority is ensuring members of the public can access the help they need and there are a range of ways for the public to contact the police."

To contact police visit www.met.police.uk, or phone 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.