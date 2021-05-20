News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Stoke Newington police counter to relocate for three months

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:40 PM May 20, 2021   
A man died in Gillett Square, Dalston, after shots reported

Stoke Newington's police front counter is about to be relocated temporarily for about three months. - Credit: PA WIRE

Stoke Newington residents will need to travel three miles to their nearest police access point when the area's police station shuts for refurbishment. 

The counter will be relocated to Shoreditch Police Station and the refurbishment work to modernise the facility should around three months. 

The front counter at Stoke Newington Police Station will close at 2pm on May 21 and open at Shoreditch Police Station at the same time to ensure no gap in services to the public.

The temporary Shoreditch counter will be open 24/7. 

Hackney Commander Marcus Barnett said: “Our top priority is ensuring members of the public can access the help they need and there are a range of ways for the public to contact the police."

To contact police visit www.met.police.uk, or phone 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 8 Michelin star restaurants to visit in Hackney
  2. 2 The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades on how he mended his own life
  3. 3 Hackney ranked fourth London borough with the most pubs
  1. 4 All the bus routes that could be affected by strike action next week
  2. 5 Man charged in Dalston shooting to appear at Old Bailey
  3. 6 Hackney's flagship brewery raises over £750,000 for expansion
  4. 7 'No particular increase' in Indian and South African Covid cases in Hackney
  5. 8 May 17 easing continues amid discovery of new Covid variants in Hackney
  6. 9 Man charged with murder following Dalston shooting
  7. 10 More role-models needed to tackle youth violence, says motivational speaker
Hackney Police
Stoke Newington News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Coronavirus

South Africa and Indian Covid variants found in Shoreditch and Dalston

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Miss London Jessica Kang is competing to be crowned Miss England. 

Hackney's Miss London makes it to Miss England final

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Ambulance treating a person at Gillett Square, Dalston.

Gun crime

Fatal Gillett Square shooting shines spotlight on crime hotspot

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Patrick Anzy

Crime

Patrick Anzy: Two arrests in Dalston fatal shooting investigation

Jon King

Author Picture Icon