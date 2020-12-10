'Nothing suspicious' found at Hackney school after bomb threat

Published: 4:35 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 4:54 PM December 10, 2020

A bomb threat which shut down a Hackney school this morning has proved to be unsubstantiated.

At 11.55am this morning (December 10), staff and pupils at Stoke Newington School in Clissold Road were evacuated because it had received a bomb threat.

The Met Police cordoned off the area, but at about 3pm, Hackney Police confirmed the school had been searched and nothing suspicious found.

Thank you to the police and local community for your support today. School will be open as normal tomorrow.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were contacted by staff at a school in Clissold Road, Stoke Newington.

"The school had received a bomb threat. The school was evacuated while officers carried out a search of the building.

"Nothing suspicious was found."

The Stoke Newington School Twitter account thanked police officers and reassured parents and pupils that the school will be open tomorrow.

No one has been arrested but the police's investigation continues.