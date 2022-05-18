News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
12 stolen phones recovered after stop and search in Hackney

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:08 PM May 18, 2022
Met police stood in yellow visas

Hackney MPS has recovered 11 stolen phones following a stop and search - Credit: MPS

A dozen smart phones stolen in street robberies this morning have been recovered following the stop and search of a 16-year-old boy in Hackney. 

Police say the teenager was stopped and searched for stolen property because he matched the description of a suspect wanted by the Robbery Task Force. 

The search was undertaken after a number of smart phone thefts were reported this morning (May 18).

It's believed they took place in Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and the City of London between 6.30am-7.30am.

The suspect was found with 11 suspected stolen phones on his person and a further device at his address. 

Enquiries continue. 

Anyone who had their phone stolen this morning before 7.30am by a male on a bike should contact 101 quoting 1376/18MAY22. 

