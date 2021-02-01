Teenager stabbed and left with facial injuries from 'noxious substance'
- Credit: Met Police
A teenager was taken to hospital with stab wounds and facial injuries - believed to have been caused by a noxious substance - after an incident in Lower Clapton.
Met Police officers are investigating the incident after being called to Rushmore Road at 3.13pm on January 30 to reports a male had been stabbed.
Emergency services attended and the 16-year-old boy was taken to an East London hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where he remains in a stable condition.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and a crime scene remains in place.
A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: "At this early stage, there have been no arrests."
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4350/30Jan.
Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Young film-maker explores a changing Hackney with rapper Frenzy
- 2 CCTV appeal after girl assaulted on Stoke Newington bus
- 3 Teenager stabbed and left with facial injuries from 'noxious substance'
- 4 Window Wanderland displays to light up Hackney
- 5 'Most wanted' distraction burglar jailed five years after escape
- 6 Removal of statues, vaccine, charging points, cycle for hearts and support veterans
- 7 Right to Buy homes to be bought back by Hackney Council
- 8 Jealous Dalston murderer stabbed victim through his heart with scissors
- 9 'Sistah Space was not evicted', says Hackney mayor on premises dispute
- 10 School drivers and teaching assistants co-ordinate strikes in Hackney