Teenager stabbed and left with facial injuries from 'noxious substance'

Holly Chant

Published: 1:50 PM February 1, 2021    Updated: 4:09 PM February 1, 2021
A teenager was taken to hospital with stab wounds and facial injuries - believed to have been caused by a noxious substance - after an incident in Lower Clapton.

Met Police officers are investigating the incident after being called to Rushmore Road at 3.13pm on January 30 to reports a male had been stabbed. 

Emergency services attended and the 16-year-old boy was taken to an East London hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where he remains in a stable condition. 

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and a crime scene remains in place. 

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: "At this early stage, there have been no arrests."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4350/30Jan.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

