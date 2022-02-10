Teenager in hospital after stabbing near Hoxton Station

Police were called to Crabtree Close around 9.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing - Credit: Google

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near Hoxton Station.

Police say an 18-year-old man remains in hospital in a "critical but stable condition" after he was found with stab wounds in Crabtree Close on Tuesday night (February 8).

A Met spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed.

“There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The Met was called to the scene around 9.30pm and London Ambulance Service also attended.

Following the incident, a section 60 - which allows police to stop and search anyone in a certain area - was put in place for the Bethnal Green and Shoreditch areas from 1am to 4pm yesterday (February 9).

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide the reference CAD7772/8Feb.

Alternatively, information can be reported completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.