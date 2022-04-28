News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Gilpin Road shooting: Three teenagers released under investigation

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:14 AM April 28, 2022
A police car

Three males have been released under investigation following a shooting in Lower Clapton in March - Credit: Matt Powell

Three teenagers have been released under investigation after a 17-year-old was shot in Lower Clapton last month. 

Emergency services were called to Gilpin Road on the afternoon of March 7, following reports that a gun had been fired as a group of youths were fighting with knives.

Two boys on a motorbike were allegedly shot at in Gilpin Square by a "masked group" of four or five men. 

The group had fled by the time officers arrived alongside the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

About ten minutes later police were alerted to a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in Belgrade Road.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

Three males - two aged 18 and one aged 17 - were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder before being later released on bail.

They have since been released under investigation.

Anyone who has footage or information about this incident should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 3353/07MAR.

Alternatively, to remain 100 per cent anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

