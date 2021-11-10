News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rivington Street stabbing: Three arrested over Shoreditch attack

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:20 AM November 10, 2021
Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Shoreditch at the weekend.

The 24-year-old victim is still recovering in hospital after being seriously injured in Rivington Street, which links Shoreditch High Street and Curtain Road, at 3.30am on Saturday (November 6).

Three men were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 1274/06nov.

"To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers."
 

