Published: 11:45 AM December 22, 2020

Westgate Street, at the junction with Broadway Market where witnesses say they saw a drill music video being recorded just before the shooting - Credit: Google Streetview

Three men have been arrested over a shooting in London Fields that left a woman paralysed.

The victim, aged 32, was injured in Westgate Street just before 9pm on November 22, and was rushed to hospital where - one month on - her condition remains critical, but stable.

Two men, aged 20 and 28, were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assisting an offender, and have since been released under investigation.

On December 15, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He has also been released under investigation.

Police believe the “innocent bystander” may have been caught in gangland crossfire during the filming of a drill music video.

You may also want to watch:

They have heard from witnesses who claim it was being filmed by about 10 people in Broadway Market nearby, just minutes before the shooting.

Det Insp Matt Webb from the Met’s Trident team said: “While we have made three arrests we retain an open mind and would ask anyone who has not yet made contact with us to please get in touch.

“As we have previously said, it appears the group were being filmed for the purposes of a music video, with professional looking camera equipment.

“It then appears that the group have become involved in an altercation with another group of people who arrived at the scene.

"During this incident one of the groups produced and discharged a firearm and both groups then fled the scene.

“The victim was an innocent bystander and was left seriously injured in the street."

READ MORE: London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed

He added: “Over the course of this investigation we have spoken to a number of people and been contacted by local residents who have been disgusted by this horrific incident and have wanted to share with us what they know.

"I would like to thank those people, and reassure them that we continue to work 24/7 and will stop at nothing to find the person or persons who left this woman so seriously injured.

“Police must work with communities to catch criminals and this incident is an example of how important that is right now.

"Someone knows who did this - I say to those people, please do not help violent criminals by remaining silent."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the filming of the video, or who has any other information, video, or images that could help, are asked to call 0207 230 9737 quoting either Op Halifaxa or CAD 6587/22NOV20.

Alternatively to remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.