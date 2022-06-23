A 16-year-old boy is the third teenager to be arrested following a series of sexual assaults - Credit: Met Police

A 16-year-old boy is in custody following a series of linked sexual assaults in the Hackney Marshes area.

Police say he was arrested in the Hackney area yesterday – Wednesday, June 22 - on suspicion of sexual assault.

Three teenagers have now been arrested as part of the investigation, after an 18-year-old man and another 16-year-old boy were both released on bail pending further investigation.

Police continue to appeal for information relating to the attacks and last week released an E-fit image of a male they were working to identify.

In a number of the reported offences, the description of the suspect and his actions have been similar.

Lone women out walking or jogging have been approached by a male on a bicycle, who grabbed their buttocks from behind or touched their genitals or breasts before making inappropriate comments and riding off.

The suspect is described as a light skinned male, possibly mixed race, aged 16 or 17, who is usually wearing a grey tracksuit.

Police say they have received numerous reports from February to June, but officers suspect there could be more incidents.

Any women who may have been victims and haven’t yet spoken to police are asked to come forward urgently.

Det Supt Mike Hamer, from the Met’s Central East basic command unit, said: "I understand these assaults have caused considerable concern among the community, but we have a dedicated team of officers working around the clock and carrying out a number of enquiries to bring the perpetrator to justice.

"This investigation is a priority for my team and I - we are taking it extremely seriously.

"We also have an increased police presence in the area, and officers are speaking with members of the community to provide reassurance."

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide the reference CAD 2905/22JUN.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.