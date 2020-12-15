Published: 10:47 AM December 15, 2020

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in a triple shooting in Dalston last night.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident on Middleton Road.

Police were called at about 9.15pm on Monday night, and found three men in their 20s injured at the scene.

The victims are believed to have been travelling in a vehicle along Middleton Road when shots were fired from another vehicle, which then sped away, according to Scotland Yard.

One of the men was taken to hospital with a head injury and remains in a critical condition.

The two other men were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Det Insp Matthew Webb, from Trident's specialist crime north, which is investigating, said: "This was a horrendous incident as a result of a firearms discharge on our streets.

"We need the help of our communities to bring these suspects to justice and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting - or saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area at the time."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 7439/14Dec.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A woman is still recovering in hospital after being shot nearby in London Fields three weeks ago.

Police believe the “innocent bystander” may have been caught in gangland crossfire during the filming of a music video.