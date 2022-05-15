Two teenagers arrested following stabbing of 16-year-old
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Two teenagers were were arrested and released on bail following a stabbing in Hackney.
Police were called to Shrubland Road on May 9 at around 4.15pm.
Officers attended and found a 16-year-old boy suffering a head injury. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.
The stabbing was one of two incidents which led to a Section 60 authority being put in place across the entire borough the following day.
This authority allows officers to stop and search anyone in a designated area for a specified time period without suspicion.
A Section 60 can be granted if police need to search for evidence of a crime, or if intelligence suggests a possible threat to the public.
A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested on May 12 following the stabbing.
They have been released on bail to a date in June.
Enquiries continue.