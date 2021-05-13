News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Patrick Anzy: Two arrests in Dalston fatal shooting investigation

Jon King

Published: 7:57 AM May 13, 2021   
Patrick Anzy

Patrick Anzy was the victim of a fatal shooting in Dalston, the Met Police said. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Patrick Anzy have made two arrests.

A 14 year-old boy and 25 year-old man were arrested today (May 13) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both are in custody.

The investigation was launched after police were called to reports of shots being fired in Gillett Square, Dalston, just before 1am on Saturday, May 8.

Officers attended and found Patrick seriously injured. The 31 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.

The next of kin have been informed but formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination took place on Tuesday, May 11. It confirmed the cause of death as gunshot injuries.

Det Insp Andy McDonald said: "This investigation is making progress, evidenced by these arrests, but I am still very keen to speak to anyone who was in the Gillett Square area at the time of the shooting."

He added at the time of the fatal shooting there may have been a number of people around who might have seen or heard something.

"Any information, no matter how small, could prove to be crucial to this investigation and help secure some justice for Patrick's family," Det Insp McDonald said.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or any witnesses should call 101. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
Metropolitan Police
Hackney News

