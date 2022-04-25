Police were called to Kingsland High Street after reports of a group of young people gathering - some armed with bricks and sticks - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Two teenage girls have been arrested after an incident in Dalston involving a group of young people - some reportedly armed with bricks and sticks.

Police were called at around 4.45pm on Friday - April 22 - to Kingsland High Street following a report from a concerned member of the public.

The Met says officers responded and the group fled when they arrived.

Two girls, believed to be aged around 12 or 13, were detained and arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

They were taken into custody and later released under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Met added that it is aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media.

A Met spokesperson said: "We would ask people not to rush to judgement. Officers were responding to a call from a member of the public who was concerned that a fight was about to start."

"Officers were subject to verbal abuse from a number of onlookers during the incident."

They added that a review of the footage has been conducted by the Met's directorate of professional standards, who found "no cause for concern" regarding the conduct of one of the officers during the incident.