Hackney Gazette

Two men in hospital after Clapton shooting

Charlotte Alt

Published: 12:20 PM August 22, 2022
The incident took place on Essex Road in Clapton on early on Saturday morning

The incident took place on Essex Road in Clapton on early on Saturday morning - Credit: Michelle Poorman

Two men are in hospital after a shooting in the early hours of Saturday (August 20) in Clapton. 

Police were called at 0.25am to Craven Park Road following reports of a firearm being discharged.

Two males, aged 17 and 21, were injured with gunshot wounds and are receiving treatment in hospital. 

They are in stable condition and neither of the men's injuries is believed to be life threatening. 

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify suspects, and there have been no arrests. 

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting the reference 190/20AUG22. 

