Two Islington men have been jailed after shooting into a Hackney park and leaving three people with life-changing injuries - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Two Islington men who fired 13 shots at people in a children's play park in Hackney have been jailed.

Sheikh Dibba, of Central Street, and Fahim Rahman, of Moreland Street, left three people with life-changing injuries after firing into the park in October 2020.

The pair - aged 21 and 34 respectively - mistakenly presumed they were shooting at rival gang members.

A jury found Dibba and Rahman guilty of three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm following a three-week trial at the Old Bailey.

Sheikh Dibba, 21, of Central Street - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Dibba was jailed for 35 years, and Rahman for 27 years, at the same court yesterday (May 4).

The court heard that on October 11, 2020, Dibba and Rahman drove a stolen car to a property on Homerton High Street to carry out the attack, which was described as motivated and planned.

When they arrived at the property they shot into a nearby park at three men they believed were part of a rival gang.

However, those they shot were innocent members of the public socialising in the Homerton park.

Fahim Rahman, 34, of Moreland Street - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Emergency services were called just before 11.00pm to attend a shooting; two men - aged 60 and 32 - were taken to hospital where they were deemed to have sustained injuries which were not life-threatening.

A third man, aged 24, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

An investigation subsequently launched saw officers link Dibba and Rahman to the crime after examining hours of CCTV footage.

Dibba was arrested on November 27 and charged with three counts of attempted murder and firearms offences.

Rahman had previously been arrested on November 25 and released on bail. He was later charged on January 11, 2021 .

Det Ch Insp Rob Allen said: “This was a terrifying incident in which three completely innocent people were left with serious injuries.

"It is pure luck that nobody was killed. Had it happened any earlier that evening, the likelihood is there would’ve been lots of children in the park - that doesn’t bear thinking about."