Two men charged with attempted murder after gun fired in Hoxton Street
Detectives have charged two men with attempted murder after a gun was fired in Hoxton Street on Tuesday.
A man attended a hospital for treatment to a minor hand injury following the incident at 2.20pm.
Adam Meragan, 24, of Seaford Street, Camden and Abderraouf Hocine, 18, of St Peter’s Way, De Beauvoir, were both charged overnight with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Meragan was also charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance, and Hocine was charged with possession of cannabis.
Both are due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.
