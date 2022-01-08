Men jailed after violent Mare Street robberies

Two men were jailed after stabbing a person and robbing people on Mare Street - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Two men have been jailed and another sectioned after violently robbing three people on Mare Street.

At around 3am on July 12, 2020, police and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called by one of the victims who had been stabbed.

He said that a group of men were going around stabbing people and had stolen his bicycle.

A court heard how CCTV operators in the area also contacted police after they witnessed the robbery.

They continued to monitor the suspects and directed police to a bus stop on Lower Clapton Road where they found Reece Bailey, 30, of no fixed address, who matched the description given, leaning on a bike.

Bailey tried to flee the scene and officers chased him.

After detaining him officers found a knife in his waistband.

Police then received information from a local hospital about a second victim who informed medical staff that he had been stabbed.

Azemema Ewubare, 30, of Well Street in Hackney, was later identified through forensics after he was seen on CCTV throwing away a plastic cup just before he dragged a third victim off his bike and onto the floor.

After the assault a third man, identified as Dorlan Stewart, 28, of Ridley Road, took the victim's bike and rode off.

Stewart was sentenced to a section 37/41 hospital order under the Mental Health Act after pleading guilty to robbery.

Bailey is waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Ewubare was sentenced to one year and 10 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to robbery.

They pleaded in August 2021 at Wood Green Crown Court and were sentenced on January 5 2022.

Det Con Ben Stone from the Central East Command Unit said: “These horrifying attacks left the victims seriously injured and afraid for their lives.

"The sentences received today reflect the severity of the crimes that took place. I hope that is of some comfort to the victims.”

To report knife crime and help save lives contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org



