Published: 11:10 AM May 26, 2022

Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Bakers Hill last night - Credit: @999London / Twitter

Two men were taken to hospital after a double stabbing in Upper Clapton last night.

Police say they were called at 9.39pm on Wednesday - May 25 - to reports of a "disturbance" involving a group of people in Bakers Hill.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were found with "slash injuries".

Their wounds were assessed in hospital as not life-threatening.

Police say two people were found with slash injuries - Credit: @999London / Twitter

A Met spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference number CAD 7994/25May.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.