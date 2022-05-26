2 men stabbed in 'row involving group' in Upper Clapton
Published: 11:10 AM May 26, 2022
- Credit: @999London / Twitter
Two men were taken to hospital after a double stabbing in Upper Clapton last night.
Police say they were called at 9.39pm on Wednesday - May 25 - to reports of a "disturbance" involving a group of people in Bakers Hill.
Two men, aged in their 20s, were found with "slash injuries".
Their wounds were assessed in hospital as not life-threatening.
A Met spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
"No arrests have been made."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference number CAD 7994/25May.
To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.