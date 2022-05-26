News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
2 men stabbed in 'row involving group' in Upper Clapton

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:10 AM May 26, 2022
Police at the scene of a double stabbing in Bakers Hill last night

Two men were taken to hospital after a double stabbing in Upper Clapton last night.

Police say they were called at 9.39pm on Wednesday - May 25 - to reports of a "disturbance" involving a group of people in Bakers Hill.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were found with "slash injuries".

Their wounds were assessed in hospital as not life-threatening.

Police say two people were found with slash injuries

A Met spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

"No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference number CAD 7994/25May.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

