Patrick Anzy: Two more arrests in Dalston fatal shooting probe

Published: 7:25 AM May 17, 2021

Patrick Anzy was the victim of a fatal shooting in Dalston, the Met Police said. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Patrick Anzy in Dalston have made two more arrests.

A 33 year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, May 15 on suspicion of murder.

A woman aged 38 was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They both remain in custody.

The pair were arrested in the Birmingham area with the help of West Midlands Police.

Det Insp Andy McDonald said: "We would like to thank West Midlands Police for their assistance with the latest two arrests in connection with our investigation.

"I am still very keen to speak to anyone who was in the Gillett Square area at the time of the shooting."

A 14 year-old boy and 25 year-old man arrested on Thursday, May 13 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder have been released under investigation.

The probe was launched after police were called to reports of shots being fired in Gillett Square just before 1am on May 8.

Officers attended and found 31-year-old Patrick seriously injured.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place.

A post-mortem examination on May 11 confirmed the cause of death as gunshot injuries.

Det Insp McDonald said: "Patrick was attacked in Boleyn Road, N16, in the early hours of Saturday, May 8 and, at the time, I believe there may have been a number of people around who may have seen or heard something.

"Any information, no matter how small, could prove to be crucial to this investigation and help secure some justice for Patrick's family."

Anyone who has information, including people in the Birmingham area, which could aid the investigation should contact police or Crimestoppers without delay.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.