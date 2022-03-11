News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Teenagers charged after broad daylight stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:22 PM March 11, 2022
Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a knife injury on Pownall Road in London Fields on Wednesday

Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a knife injury in Pownall Road on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in broad daylight in the London Fields area this week.

A 23-year-old was reportedly knifed shortly before 2pm on Wednesday - March 9 - on Pownall Road.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with a knife injury, which was not life-threatening.

Elijah Seriki, 18, of Hackney and a 17-year-old boy were arrested yesterday - Thursday, March 10 - on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

They were charged and remanded to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court today (March 11).

They are due to appear in custody at the Old Bailey next Tuesday, March 15.

