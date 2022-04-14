News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Case discontinued against teen charged with attempted murder

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:15 PM April 14, 2022
Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a knife injury on Pownall Road in London Fields on Wednesday

Proceedings have been discontinued against one of the teenagers charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Pownall Road last month - Credit: Met Police

Proceedings have been discontinued against one of two teenagers charged in connection with a broad daylight stabbing in London Fields last month.

Two teenagers were charged with attempted murder after a 23-year-old man was stabbed in Pownall Road on March 9.

Elijah Seriki, 18, of Hackney and a 17-year-old boy were also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident.

They were due to appear in custody at the Old Bailey on April 8. 

However, it has since been confirmed that the proceedings against Mr Seriki were discontinued on March 25.

The Crown Prosecution Service is continuing its case against the 17-year-old boy, who will next appear at the same court on May 26. 

