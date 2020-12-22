'Deeply upsetting' antisemitic incidents lead to increased police patrols

Published: 3:17 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 3:20 PM December 22, 2020

Anti-Semitic incidents in Hackney have led to increased police patrols. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

"Deeply upsetting" antisemitic incidents have led to increased police patrols in Hackney, the mayor has said.

Police received a report via social media of a man threatening another man with a bottle on Woodberry Grove at approximately 4.30pm on December 13.

While no injuries were reported to police, Shomrim, a voluntary neighbourhood watch which specialises in supporting the victims of hate crime, reported that a Jewish man was chased by another man who was holding empty glass bottles and shouting antisemitic remarks.

Shomrim has also reported several instances of hate speech scrawled on walls in Stamford Hill this month and police arrested a man in his 60s on patrol in Manor Road on suspicion of racially-motivated criminal damage.

#HateCrime #Antisemitism

Woodberry Grove #N4 outside @Sainsbury's, Jewish male chased by a male holding empty glass bottles shouting "I want to attack Jewish people" "I will soon launch an attack" ref 4633159/20 pic.twitter.com/XZK6LZ2K3u — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 14, 2020

Hackney's mayo, Philip Glanville, and cabinet member for community safety Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas said Hackney is "no place for antisemitism".

They added: "These incidents are deeply upsetting.

"They are being taken very seriously by the council and police who have increased their patrols and a joint response has been agreed to bring those responsible to justice.

"Our community safety partnership wrote to local community leaders this week informing them of the incident and we will be providing a further update on our investigation and the action taken."

I'm not going to repost the anti-semitic graffiti highlighted by @Shomrim earlier today. It's disgusting, we take it seriously & @hackneycouncil is working with them, @sfajanathomas, local cllrs, @MPSHackney & @tfl to remove it & catch those involved - inc. use of CCTV & patrols. — Mayor of Hackney (@mayorofhackney) December 16, 2020

“We work closely with our partners in the police and the community year-round to ensure that hate crimes are investigated and offenders held to account.

"We would encourage anyone who sees or experiences antisemitism or other forms of hate crime to report it to the police or the council.”

Report hate crime to police by calling 999 in an emergency, and 101 in other situations. Hate crime can also be reported at Stop Hate UK on 0800 138 1625.

To report offensive graffiti to the council click here

Contact North London Victim Support for free local support on 0808 186 9291 (8am-8pm Monday to Friday) or 0808 1689 111 at other times. Request support online here.

Access free victim support through London Victim and Witness Service on 0808 168 9291.