South Hackney stabbing: Woman arrested and man left fighting for his life

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:07 AM November 22, 2021
Victoria Park Road, where the man was attacked

Victoria Park Road, where the man was attacked - Credit: Google

A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in the chest in South Hackney.

Emergency services were called to a residential property in Victoria Park Road at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (November 21).

The victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital.

According to Scotland Yard, his condition is now "critical but stable".

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

She was taken into custody at an east London police station.

A crime scene remains in place, and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "Police were called at 3.30pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Victoria Park Road.

"Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

"A man aged in his 20s was found with a stab injury to his chest."

