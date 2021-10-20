Man wanted after alleged sexual offence in Hackney

Published: 11:51 AM October 20, 2021

A man is wanted in connection to an alleged sexual offence in Hackney.

Met Police is looking to trace Kelvin Steven Mnyanza, 25, following an incident that is alleged to have taken place at an address in Homerton Road in November 2020.

His last known address was in Forest Road, Walthamstow.

Anyone who has information as to his current whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3824/01DEC20.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.