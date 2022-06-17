Hackney shooting: Appeal after 'weapons fight' in Lower Clapton
- Credit: Google
A gun was reportedly fired during a fight between two groups armed with weapons in Lower Clapton last night.
Police say officers were called to the "altercation" in Gilpin Road around 9pm on Thursday, June 16, with the reports suggesting "a firearm had been discharged".
A Met spokesperson said no injuries have been reported at this stage.
Detective Inspector Iain Wallace, who is leading the investigation, said: "The investigation into this offence and what took place is in its early stages.
"This shooting has occurred in a residential area at a time when members of the public are still likely to have been out and about.
"We need the support and help of our communities to bring those individuals who are willing to endanger others by using firearms on the streets of London to justice.
"I would urge anyone who has information to come forward."
Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to call 101, giving the reference 7735/16JUN.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.