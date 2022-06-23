News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pole thrown on railway tracks 'caused over 11 hours of delays'

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:29 PM June 23, 2022
Wheler Street in Shoreditch, where someone is thought to have thrown a metal pole onto the railway track

Wheler Street in Shoreditch, where someone is thought to have thrown a metal pole onto the railway track - Credit: Google

Trains in and out of Liverpool Street were delayed by over 11 hours today, after a pole was thrown onto the railway line in Shoreditch in the early hours this morning (June 23).

According to British Transport Police, it's thought that someone threw a 20ft pole onto the tracks from a footbridge in Wheler Street at about 5.30am.

The overhead power lines suffered significant damage, and trains travelling in and out of Liverpool Street were subject to over 700 minutes of delays and cancellations.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who noticed anything suspicious in the area to get in touch to assist the investigation. 

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 43 of 23/06/22.

