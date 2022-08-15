Police are appealing for witnesses after two firearms incidents over the weekend - Credit: MPS

Hours before a man was shot dead in Walthamstow, two shootings were reported in Hackney.

The Met police is investigating whether there is a link between the three incidents on Saturday (August 13).

Shots were fired and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed at about 2.40am in Bohemia Place, near Hackney Central. His condition is not life-threatening.

At about 3.30am shots were reported at a home in Corsley Way, in Hackney Wick. There were no injuries.

At around 9.30pm on Saturday evening a 25-year-old was fatally shot in Forest Rise Walthamstow.

Detective Chief Inspector Robert Allen said: “I completely understand the considerable concern these two incidents [in Hackney] will provoke, especially in light of a recent fatal shooting in a neighbouring borough.

“We are doing everything we can to understand whether there is any link. My officers are conducting a number of enquiries and further police resources have been deployed to the area to keep the public safe and provide reassurance.

“I believe the incident in Bohemia Place especially was witnessed by a number of people. Did you see anything suspicious around the time of these incidents? Do you have dash cam or doorbell footage that might help?

“If you have any information that you think could help us with either incident, please do the right thing and make contact.”

Detective Chief Inspector James Bray, Central East Command Unit, said: “Over the coming days local people will see an increased police presence within these areas. This is not to alarm you but to help keep you safe.

“We’re providing every support to our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate, but we need the public’s help. If you have any information that could help us track down and remove lethal firearms from our streets, please approach officers and tell them what you know.”

If you have any information or witnessed either of the incidents call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

For the Bohemia Place incident use the reference CAD 1027/ 13 Aug and for the Corsley Way incident use the reference CAD 1159/1161 13 Aug.