A woman arrested following an attack on Victoria Park Road - pictured - in November has since been detained under the Mental Health Act - Credit: Google Maps

A woman arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in South Hackney six weeks ago has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Emergency services were called to reports of an incident at a residential property in Victoria Park Road on the afternoon of November 21.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s with a stab injury to his chest.

Initially reported to be fighting for his life, the Met say the victim has now been discharged from hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken into custody.

She was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act, and has since been taken to an east London hospital.

Enquiries continue.