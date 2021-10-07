News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Woman battered Hackney Wetherspoons with axe as customers hid inside

Holly Chant

Published: 3:31 PM October 7, 2021   
Police flashing lights.

Enquiries continue after a woman attacked the front of a Hackney pub with an axe on October 1. - Credit: Met Police

A woman armed with an axe attacked a Hackney Wetherspoons last Friday.

Police were called to Baxter's Court pub on Mare Street at 11.24pm on October 1, to reports of criminal damage at the public house. 

It has been reported on social media that the manager of the pub locked customers inside to keep them safe, as they watched the woman hack at the building. 

Customers were let out once the manager deemed it safe to do so and the pub shut for the night. 

At this stage officers believe that a female customer had been involved in an altercation inside the pub and when asked to leave she produced an axe from beneath her coat and caused damage to a number of doors before leaving the venue.

JD Wetherspoon in Baxter'�s Court, Mare street

JD Wetherspoon in Baxter'�s Court, Mare street - Credit: Archant

Wetherspoons' spokesman Eddie Gershon provided a statement which only said: “This was a very distressing incident for staff and customers in the pub."

There were no reported injuries and so far no arrests have been made.

Enquiries continue.

Witnesses should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8564/1OCT.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Hackney News

