Woman charged with murder after Stamford Hill fatal stabbing
Published: 7:19 AM June 7, 2021
- Credit: PA
A woman has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in Hackney.
Katarzyna Poniatowska, 31, was remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today (June 7).
Officers were called to a property in Stamford Hill at 10.52am on Friday, June 4 to a report of a stabbing.
A man, who is believed by police to be in his 30s, was found with stab wounds.
He was treated at the scene by officers who carried out CPR before paramedics and London's Air Ambulance arrived.
The man died at the scene a short time later despite the efforts of the emergency services.
The man and woman are believed to have known each other. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.
