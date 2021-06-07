News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Woman charged with murder after Stamford Hill fatal stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:19 AM June 7, 2021   
stock shot of a policeman

Katarzyna Poniatowska, 31, has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in Stamford Hill. - Credit: PA

A woman has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in Hackney.

Katarzyna Poniatowska, 31, was remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today (June 7).

Officers were called to a property in Stamford Hill at 10.52am on Friday, June 4 to a report of a stabbing.

A man, who is believed by police to be in his 30s, was found with stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by officers who carried out CPR before paramedics and London's Air Ambulance arrived.

The man died at the scene a short time later despite the efforts of the emergency services.

The man and woman are believed to have known each other. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested following Stamford Hill stabbing
  2. 2 Woman charged with murder after Stamford Hill fatal stabbing
  3. 3 Hoxton's new Britannia Leisure Centre to open this month
  1. 4 The best chip shop in Hackney, as decided by you
  2. 5 5 great places in north London to watch England's Euro 2020 campaign
  3. 6 Stamp duty deadline: Hackney residents have 'lowest chance' of completing purchase
  4. 7 Hoxton Street Iceland now set for demolition despite protests
  5. 8 Four charged with firearms offences after vehicle stop in Hackney
  6. 9 Officers save life of man clutching stab wound to the neck
  7. 10 The Dalston Plan for a new and improved town centre has been approved
Crime
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

90 per cent of the 171 fines issued at London Fields since lockdown began have been for urination. P

London Fields

London Fields alcohol ban proposed to tackle antisocial behaviour

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Employees outside Iceland's Hoxton store

Hackney Council

'Save Hoxton's Iceland store': Thousands back campaign

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
London Fields low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) traffic filter. 

Climate Emergency | Opinion

Letter: LTN scheme has been an 'absolute nightmare'

Reader letter

Logo Icon
Hackney mayor Phil Glanville

Hackney Council

Hackney's mayor quizzed on cyber attack and LTNs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon