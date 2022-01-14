News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Woman, 31, cleared of murdering man in Hackney

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:29 PM January 14, 2022
Murder charge remanded to Old Bailey. Picture source: Google

The case was heard at the Old Bailey - Credit: Google

A 31-year-old woman has been found not guilty of fatally stabbing a man in Hackney. 

Katarzyna Poniatowska was cleared of murder by an Old Bailey trial last month following the incident on June 4.

The man was found with stab wounds when police attended the Stamford Hill property shortly before 11am.

He was treated at the scene by officers who carried out CPR before paramedics and London's Air Ambulance arrived. A short time later he died from his injuries. 

It was reported the two knew each other. 

Ms Poniatowska pleaded not guilty upon appearing at court last summer and the trial was held in December.

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Stamford Hill News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two men were jailed after stabbing a person and robbing people on Mare Street

London Live News

Men jailed after violent Mare Street robberies

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Corey Lewis, of Andrew Marvell House, Stoke Newington

London Live News

Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cannabis and cash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A stock image showing computer hacking or cyber security breaches

Cyber attack 'cost Hackney Council £10m' - audit finds

Julia Gregory Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
New Hackney and Islington sixth forms have tougher entry requirements than Eton College

Education News

New Hackney and Islington sixth forms set to be more rigorous than Eton

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon