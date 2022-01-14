Woman, 31, cleared of murdering man in Hackney

The case was heard at the Old Bailey - Credit: Google

A 31-year-old woman has been found not guilty of fatally stabbing a man in Hackney.

Katarzyna Poniatowska was cleared of murder by an Old Bailey trial last month following the incident on June 4.

The man was found with stab wounds when police attended the Stamford Hill property shortly before 11am.

He was treated at the scene by officers who carried out CPR before paramedics and London's Air Ambulance arrived. A short time later he died from his injuries.

It was reported the two knew each other.

Ms Poniatowska pleaded not guilty upon appearing at court last summer and the trial was held in December.