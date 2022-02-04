News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Crime

Pedestrian killed in Shoreditch bus crash

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:38 PM February 4, 2022
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch this morning - Credit: Twitter / @CrimeLdn

A woman in her 30s has died after she was reportedly hit by a bus in Shoreditch.

Police were called to Great Eastern Street near the junction with Curtain Road just before 9am today - February 4.

London Ambulance Service, the Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

The woman was injured in the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met said that enquiries were underway to notify her next of kin.

No one has been arrested over the incident.

Extensive road closures are in place, and people are advised to avoid the area as long delays are expected.

Most Read

  1. 1 Haggerston schoolboy earns £44,000 scholarship to top fee-paying school
  2. 2 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
  3. 3 Former officer avoids jail for hiding corrupt husband's criminal cash
  1. 4 Four jailed after cops seize five guns from car boot and a kitchen
  2. 5 Dalston beggar banned in anti-social behaviour 'clamp down'
  3. 6 GP privatisation: Judicial review awaiting verdict
  4. 7 Hackney's Badu Sports launches programme to make triathlons more diverse
  5. 8 'Don't approach secure medical centre absconder', warn cops
  6. 9 Psychiatric patient absconder found 200 miles away after three days on the run
  7. 10 Eight drivers arrested and 22 vehicles seized in Stoke Newington crackdown

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 1725/4FEB.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Hackney News
Shoreditch News
Central London News

Don't Miss

Ye Old Axe on Hackney Road has applied for a renewal of its sexual entertainments licence

Coronavirus

Hackney strip bar could lose license after breaching Covid rules

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Man from Fairview Road, N15, charged after attack on Jewish men in Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey

London Live News

More details emerge on antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A child and two men suffered from smoke inhalation in a Stamford Hill flat fire on Friday evening (November 19).

London Live News

Eight people rescued from Dalston flats after chimney collapses

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Kelly-Marie Casey and her best friend Susan Brennan will be walking 10,000 steps a day for a month for Brain Tumour Research

Community Heroes

Hackney mum and brain tumour patient to walk for charity dressed as duck

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon