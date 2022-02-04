Emergency services at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch this morning - Credit: Twitter / @CrimeLdn

A woman in her 30s has died after she was reportedly hit by a bus in Shoreditch.

Police were called to Great Eastern Street near the junction with Curtain Road just before 9am today - February 4.

London Ambulance Service, the Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

The woman was injured in the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Met said that enquiries were underway to notify her next of kin.

No one has been arrested over the incident.

Extensive road closures are in place, and people are advised to avoid the area as long delays are expected.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 1725/4FEB.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.