Pedestrian killed in Shoreditch bus crash
- Credit: Twitter / @CrimeLdn
A woman in her 30s has died after she was reportedly hit by a bus in Shoreditch.
Police were called to Great Eastern Street near the junction with Curtain Road just before 9am today - February 4.
London Ambulance Service, the Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade also attended the scene.
The woman was injured in the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Met said that enquiries were underway to notify her next of kin.
No one has been arrested over the incident.
Extensive road closures are in place, and people are advised to avoid the area as long delays are expected.
Most Read
- 1 Haggerston schoolboy earns £44,000 scholarship to top fee-paying school
- 2 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
- 3 Former officer avoids jail for hiding corrupt husband's criminal cash
- 4 Four jailed after cops seize five guns from car boot and a kitchen
- 5 Dalston beggar banned in anti-social behaviour 'clamp down'
- 6 GP privatisation: Judicial review awaiting verdict
- 7 Hackney's Badu Sports launches programme to make triathlons more diverse
- 8 'Don't approach secure medical centre absconder', warn cops
- 9 Psychiatric patient absconder found 200 miles away after three days on the run
- 10 Eight drivers arrested and 22 vehicles seized in Stoke Newington crackdown
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 1725/4FEB.
To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.