Police have released an E-fit after a woman was raped in Hackney on August 13 - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A woman has allegedly been subjected to a "sustained attack and raped" in Hackney after leaving an Old Street nightclub.

In the early hours of August 13, the woman - aged in her 30s - was allegedly taken out of the club by a man, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The victim was then transported by car, possibly a taxi, to an address in the Hackney area where she was subject to a "sustained attack and raped".

Police have released an E-fit (computer-generated picture) of a man they want to identify.

Investigating officer Det Con Jamie Merrill said: “This was a terrifying attack against a young woman who has been tremendously brave in coming forward.

“We are continuing to support her as we are dedicated to supporting all victims of sexual offences and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

“We need to speak to the man in this image or anybody who recognises him and are able to provide us with his details.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence, or who witnesses an offence taking place, to contact police so we can track down the perpetrator."

The rape was reported to the police on November 3. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers during the police investigation, the Met said.

Detectives from the Central East area’s Public Protection team have carried out a number of enquiries and are now appealing for the public’s help after releasing the generated picture of a man they want to identify as part of their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man in the E-fit or who has further details on the incident should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7321/03NOV21.

Alternatively, they can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org