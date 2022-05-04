An investigation has been launched after a woman reported being raped in Lower Clapton over the weekend - Credit: MPS

A woman has been raped in a lane in Upper Clapton.

Police are investigating the rape, which took place in an alleyway off Rossington Street at around 2.15am on Sunday morning (May 1).

The victim is being supported by specialist officers and enquiries are underway, led by detectives from the Central East basic command unit.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 and quote reference 935/01may.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.