London Fields: Woman's cheekbone fractured in broad daylight attack
- Credit: Google
A woman's cheekbone was fractured in an unprovoked attack which took place in broad daylight in London Fields.
Two women were walking in the park at 3.20pm on April 19, when a male attacked one of them.
The suspect, believed to be aged between 15 and 19-years-old, punched the woman in the face and ran off towards Haggerston, possibly through Shrubland Road.
He is described as white, 5ft 9ins to 5ft 11ins, medium build, with brown hair.
He was wearing a black zipped up jacket with his hood pulled up over his head.
You may also want to watch:
The woman sustained injuries to her face and a fractured cheekbone.
Det Const Annabel Gibson said: “It was a sunny day and lots of people were in the park. Someone will have witnessed this incident and we would like anyone with information to please come forward.
Most Read
- 1 What can open in Hackney when lockdown rules ease on May 17?
- 2 'Arrested for being on my balcony', a young black man speaks out
- 3 East London venue to host big-screen Euro 2020 football fanzone
- 4 Hackney primary school places under the spotlight
- 5 Teenagers shot and stabbed in Hackney
- 6 Hackney duo release 'recipes against racism'
- 7 "Heartless" Joshua White killers jailed for life
- 8 London Fields: Woman's cheekbone fractured in broad daylight attack
- 9 Hackney coffee roastery enjoys lockdown boom
- 10 £20,000 reward for information on Stoke Newington murder
“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and I would like to find the person responsible for this terrible, unprovoked attack.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 4378/04May.
To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.