Published: 2:25 PM May 5, 2021

London Fields where the attack took place in broad daylight - Credit: Google

A woman's cheekbone was fractured in an unprovoked attack which took place in broad daylight in London Fields.

Two women were walking in the park at 3.20pm on April 19, when a male attacked one of them.

The suspect, believed to be aged between 15 and 19-years-old, punched the woman in the face and ran off towards Haggerston, possibly through Shrubland Road.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins to 5ft 11ins, medium build, with brown hair.

He was wearing a black zipped up jacket with his hood pulled up over his head.

The woman sustained injuries to her face and a fractured cheekbone.

Det Const Annabel Gibson said: “It was a sunny day and lots of people were in the park. Someone will have witnessed this incident and we would like anyone with information to please come forward.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and I would like to find the person responsible for this terrible, unprovoked attack.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 4378/04May.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.