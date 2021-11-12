A woman was sexually assaulted on Mare Street on September 16 - police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A woman has been sexually assaulted by a man who put his hand up her skirt on Mare Street.

On September 16, shortly before 12.50am, the woman was approached by a man as she was talking on her mobile phone.

Police said the man approached the victim near the junction of Sylvester Road and put his hand up her skirt before sexually assaulting her.

The woman shouted at the man who then walked off.

Detectives investigating the incident said they would like to trace any witnesses who were in the area at the time and have released an image of a man they would like to identify and speak to.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Stainforth said: “We would urgently like to trace the man pictured and I would ask anyone who recognises him to contact police immediately.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 260/16Sep or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.