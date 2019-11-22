Homelessness charity Crisis opens Dalston pop-up shop

The new Crisis pop-up shop in Dalston. Picture: Crisis crisis

Crisis, the national charity for homelessness, has opened its eighth shop in Dalston, just in time for Christmas.

Set in the former Natwest Bank building at 74 Kingsland High Street, it is the charity's eighth branch.

The charity already has shops in Mare Street, Finsbury Park, Archway and Upper Street and three in south London.

Georgina Evans, Crisis' head of retail innovation and enterprise said "Keeping the tradition of our other stores, it will sell good quality clothing, accessories, books and furniture.

"More than a shop, it will be a central hub for the community, providing a space to come together, share ideas, and engage with our mission. There is also a café where visitors can enjoy a Crisis coffee, cakes and other refreshments.

"Our shops are also somewhere for us to train homeless people with skills that they can use to find confidence and rebuild their lives."