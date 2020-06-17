Search

Dalston charity shop front celebrates NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:23 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 17 June 2020

TRAID charity shops in Dalston and elsewhere are celebrating NHS staff and key workers with rainbow themed window displays. Picure: TRAID

TRAID charity shops in Dalston and elsewhere are celebrating NHS staff and key workers with rainbow themed window displays. Picure: TRAID

TRAID

A Dalston charity shop is reopening in style and celebrating NHS staff, carers and community members with colourful window displays.

The charity’s first window displays since lockdown have been designed by TRAID’s Francesco Colucci. Picture: TRAIDThe charity’s first window displays since lockdown have been designed by TRAID’s Francesco Colucci. Picture: TRAID

London-based environmental charity TRAID plans to open its largest stores in Dalston, Kilburn, Peckham and Shepherd’s Bush on June 18 enabling customers to shop while social distancing.

The charity’s first window displays since lockdown have been designed by TRAID’s Francesco Colucci and draw inspiration from the plethora of rainbows still decorating streets up and down the country, displayed to show appreciation for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Maria Chenoweth TRAID’s CEO said: ““We anticipate charity shops will have an important role providing affordable sustainable clothing to Londoners while funding local, national and global causes. They are needed more than ever in the aftermath of this unprecedented pandemic.”

READ MORE: Non-essential Hackney shops prepare to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Safety measures put in place by the charity include closing changing rooms, social distancing signs, quarantining all donations for 72 hours, personal protective equipment for staff, shielded till areas, hand-sanitiser for customers and staff - and regular cleaning.

“We are really looking forward to safely welcoming back our customers into our charity shops. Protecting both staff and customers is our first priority and we will all need to work together to help each other stay safe including respecting social distancing rules,” said the CEO.

For more information on TRAID visit https://www.traid.org.uk/

