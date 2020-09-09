Dalston Crisis store gets post-lockdown makeover to highlight second hand, sustainable fashion

Jagged Edge creative agency held a photo shoot where models wore clothes donated to the Crisis charity shops. Picture: Tom Sitton

The Dalston Crisis store has been given a new look to mark the shop’s reopening post-lockdown.



The charity shop in Kingsland High Street, which raises funds to tackle homelessness, has been decorated with high-end editorial style images of models wearing some of the second-hand clothing sold there.

The campaign, ‘Change into Change’, was created pro-bono by newly-founded creative agency Jagged Edge, and sets out to highlight the positive social impact buying second hand, sustainable fashion can have.

Crisis runs nine London shops which sell clothes, shoes, accessories, books and homeware.

Georgina Evans, Head of Retail at Crisis, said: “Everyone should have a safe and stable home, and our shops raise vital funds to help Crisis achieve that goal. We have been thrilled by some of the stylish outfits we have received since the end of lockdown and ‘Change into Change’ helps to show them off.”