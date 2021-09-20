News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
McDonald's boycott backed by Diane Abbott, Hackney MP

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:49 PM September 20, 2021   
Hackney food delivery drivers protesting outside the McDonald's on Kingsland Road. 

Hackney food delivery drivers protesting outside the McDonald's on Kingsland Road. - Credit: Amanda Bentham

Hackney MP Diane Abbott issued a statement of support for Dalston deliver riders after they boycotted McDonald's in Kingsland Road last Friday (September 17). 

Food delivery couriers demonstrated outside the McDonald's near Dalston Junction, demanding the fast food branch open its delivery yard at the rear of the restaurant as a parking, waiting zone and rest area for the riders.  

Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP Diane Abbott showed her support, saying that the pay and working conditions of delivery drivers "are important to us all".

Food delivery couriers in Dalston and supporters stand with a sign demanding justice for riders. 

Food delivery couriers in Dalston and supporters stand with a sign demanding justice for riders. - Credit: Amanda Bentham

The MP added: "Only unscrupulous employers benefit from a race to the bottom, but all workers are damaged by it."

The protest was organised by the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) and involved dozens of moped and bikes riders and their supporters.

MP Diane Abbott issued a supportive statement for the action.

MP Diane Abbott issued a supportive statement for the action which involved riders boycotting the Dalston branch. - Credit: Amanda Bentham

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “While McDonald’s has access to use the area behind our restaurant, it falls outside of our demise and we do not have the right to grant access for others to use it."

