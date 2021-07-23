Sistah Space launches charity shop to help domestic abuse survivors

Published: 3:44 PM July 23, 2021

Sistah Space's new shop can be found on Ashwin Street in Dalston. - Credit: Holly Chant

A Hackney charity is launching a shop to support women fleeing domestic violence.

Sistah Space's new store in Dalston is rather unique however, as it will only be selling brand new rather than pre-loved items.

Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, said: "The charity shop is probably the first ever African heritage run charity shop for domestic abuse survivors but that doesn’t stop members of the public from coming and supporting the shop as well.

"Clothes will always be reasonably priced but, we are able to support domestic violence victims by reducing some items further."

Hackney's Sistah Space is launching it's new charity shop this Satuday (July 24). - Credit: Holly Chant

The domestic abuse charity, which specialises in helping African and Caribbean heritage women and girls, will also have emergency bags and select items for referred women fleeing abuse.

Ngozi added: "We have particular gift bags that have items that black women would use, like our hair products and skin products.

"When they had the first lockdown and they said essential items only, we found that we couldn’t buy these products."

Just some of the faces behind the Sistah Space charity, putting the finishing touches in place for our Charity shop opening this Saturday pic.twitter.com/V3B5ZRcJmE — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) July 22, 2021

Ngozi says the women Sistah Space supports can often be sent to places out of London where they can't find such essential items, adding that "when you are running from abuse, you often have the clothes you stand up in".

She says the support for the shop has been overwhelming, from brands such as Patta via Reebok, Nike and Children's Salon and artists like FKA Twigs and Akala.

Each month a show area in the shop will also teach passers-by about Caribbean and African history and culture.

The theme this month the display is spotlighting the Windrush Generation and the names of the many ships which transported immigrants from the Caribbean to Britain between 1948 and 1970.

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani with her father's antique Sound System. - Credit: Holly Chant

The display also features one of the first sound systems, owned by Ngozi's father.

She said: "We have got the original speaker box which is over 60 years old, so if people go past they will hear music and they will get a feel of that era."

Sistah Space's new shop on Ashwin Street launches on July 24. People are invited to stop by and join in with the celebrations.