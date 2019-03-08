"Record-breaking in every way': Over 1,200 pumpkins carved for Dalston Eastern Curve Garden's 2019 Lantern Festival
PUBLISHED: 13:32 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 29 October 2019
Emma Bartholomew
Pumpkin carving at the Dalston Eastern Curve Garden. Picture: Sandra Keating
Sandra Keating
More than 1,200 pumpkins have been carved by children, families and adults at the Dalston Eastern Curve Garden this Halloween.
Pumpkin carving in the Dalston Eastern Curve Garden. Picture: Alex Bogdan
Families and visitors helped volunteers at the garden in Dalston Lane light up 2,000 tea lights over the course of 12 nights for thousands of visitors to enjoy the spectacle.
Marie Murray, Co-director of the Dalston Curve Garden, who organises the annual Pumpkin Lantern Festival said it had been "record-breaking in every way".
"This year, we have been completely overwhelmed by the incredible enthusiasm for pumpkin lanterns shared by so many people young and old," she said. "We've come a long way from that first session in 2010 when we carved 20 pumpkins in a children's workshop.
"This year on the first light-up night, we welcomed 1,000 people in just one hour. All of the children who had carved pumpkins that weekend were told they were VIPPs - 'Very Important Pumpkin People'."
Pumpkin carving in the Dalston Eastern Curve Garden. Picture: Alex Bogdan
The Garden's final 'light-up night takes place from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday.
