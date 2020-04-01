Search

Advanced search

Dalston Mcdonald’s reopens to reopen for deliveries only

PUBLISHED: 16:31 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 12 May 2020

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next, after the fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA images

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next, after the fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA images

PA Wire/PA Images

The Dalston McDonald’s in Kingsland High Street is one of fifteen restaurants reopening tomorrow (May 13) for take-away only.

The fast food chain closed all of its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Customers will be able to order food via the Uber Eats app if they live within 1.5 miles of the branch but all delivery orders will have a £25 spend limit as restaurant teams adjust to new ways of working.

McDonald’s is asking customers to have patience when they order, and to not attempt unnecessary journeys to the restaurant which will be closed other than for deliveries.

You may also want to watch:

it’s working with delivery service Uber Eats to ensure the safety and wellbeing of delivery drivers and McDonald’s employees. The business will be implementing Perspex screens, sanitising stations and new social distancing procedures in preparation for the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

The company has said it will provide protective equipment for employees such as face masks and contactless thermometers will be used at the start of every shift to take employees temperatures ensuring they are fit to work.

The full list of McDonald’s restaurants opening for Delivery Only on the 13 May are:

Chelmsford Riverside, Chelmsford Westway, Ipswich Cardinal Park, Boreham Interchange, Luton Leagrave, Watford Hertfordshire Arms, Luton Chaul End Lane, Gillingham Beechings Way, Sittingbourne Retail Park, Gillingham Bowaters, Tooting, Dalston, Welling, Harrow, Luton George Street.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations in Hackney providing support during the lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney has third highest coronavirus death rate in country

Views from St Augustine's Tower, looking down on Mare Street and Hackney Central Station and the city on the horizon. Picture: Melissa Page

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Nominate a young person who is helping out during the Covid-19 crisis

A young volunteer helps out at the food bank at Olympic Park's Here East. Picture: Badu

Most Read

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney has third highest coronavirus death rate in country

Views from St Augustine's Tower, looking down on Mare Street and Hackney Central Station and the city on the horizon. Picture: Melissa Page

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Nominate a young person who is helping out during the Covid-19 crisis

A young volunteer helps out at the food bank at Olympic Park's Here East. Picture: Badu

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient expecting to find out fate of EFL season

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: Anniversary games at London Stadium cancelled

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Five top moments for Arsenal’s Mead to celebrate on 25th birthday

Beth Mead of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s McAnuff wants clubs to consider extra risk faced by black footballers

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24