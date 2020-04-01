Dalston Mcdonald’s reopens to reopen for deliveries only

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next, after the fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA images PA Wire/PA Images

The Dalston McDonald’s in Kingsland High Street is one of fifteen restaurants reopening tomorrow (May 13) for take-away only.

The fast food chain closed all of its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Customers will be able to order food via the Uber Eats app if they live within 1.5 miles of the branch but all delivery orders will have a £25 spend limit as restaurant teams adjust to new ways of working.

McDonald’s is asking customers to have patience when they order, and to not attempt unnecessary journeys to the restaurant which will be closed other than for deliveries.

it’s working with delivery service Uber Eats to ensure the safety and wellbeing of delivery drivers and McDonald’s employees. The business will be implementing Perspex screens, sanitising stations and new social distancing procedures in preparation for the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

The company has said it will provide protective equipment for employees such as face masks and contactless thermometers will be used at the start of every shift to take employees temperatures ensuring they are fit to work.

The full list of McDonald’s restaurants opening for Delivery Only on the 13 May are:

Chelmsford Riverside, Chelmsford Westway, Ipswich Cardinal Park, Boreham Interchange, Luton Leagrave, Watford Hertfordshire Arms, Luton Chaul End Lane, Gillingham Beechings Way, Sittingbourne Retail Park, Gillingham Bowaters, Tooting, Dalston, Welling, Harrow, Luton George Street.

