Dalston mum and daughter faces of House of Fraser ad campaign

William Mata

Published: 1:23 PM April 14, 2022
Yvette and Maya Egbo are on posters advertising ‘mum jeans’

Yvette and Maya Egbo are on posters advertising ‘mum jeans’ - Credit: House of Fraser

A Dalston mum and daughter have become the face of a House of Fraser ad campaign after winning a competition.

Yvette and Maya Egbo are on posters advertising ‘mum jeans’ after they responded to a social media model hunt launched in January. 

As well as featuring in the campaign, they also received a £500 House of Fraser gift card. 

“House of Fraser set out to shine a spotlight on the beauty of mother/daughter relationships using one of the most timeless and versatile fashion items: mum jeans,” a company spokesman said. 

Maya, a communications assistant, said: “My Mum is a really strong person, we can talk to her about anything... My favourite thing about my mum is that she has a heart of gold.

“My mum has been influencing my style… so I actually regularly go into her wardrobe and take a lot of her clothes!” 

