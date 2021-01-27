Published: 11:14 AM January 27, 2021

A jealous Dalston man who stabbed his 24-year-old victim through the heart with a pair of scissors has been jailed for life.

Ozughan Altun, 31, of Dalston Square, Hackney, stabbed Michael Baptista five times and left him to die on the street after becoming obsessed with him.

Wood Green Crown Court heard how Altun grew fixated with Michael, who had briefly been in a relationship with Altun's ex-girlfriend before she went back to Altun.

Altun set on Michael in a frenzy near his shop in Walthamstow in Bromley Road just after 7pm on December 19, 2019, and then called police to claim he had acted in self-defence.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Michael was pronounced dead at the scene.

On his way to hospital, Altun lied to paramedics, alleging he had been stabbed and Michael had stalked his family.

But Altun was arrested on suspicion of murder by officers at the hospital, who found pieces of paper in his pockets with a drawing of Michael and a scribbled note saying: "Michael is an idiot."

Officers trawled through CCTV of the attack and found Altun had threatened his victim, who backed away from him.

They also discovered CCTV that captured the moment Altun threw away the scissors he had driven into Michael’s chest.

During the investigation, officers found a video on Altun’s phone of him burning a strip of passport-style photos with his girlfriend and Michael Baptista’s faces on them.

Altun was convicted of murder on December 18 last year and sentenced to a minimum of 19 years life imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday.

The judge commended Det Sgt Gurj Singh for his diligent and fair investigation and PC Ricky Adams for his work obtaining the CCTV.

Det Sgt Gurj Singh said: ‘I would like to pay tribute to Michael’s father and brother who have shown strength in attending court throughout the trial and for the family’s support to our investigation.

"I hope that the Baptista family will feel they have received closure through the criminal justice system.”