The Dalston Plan for a new and improved town centre has been approved

Published: 3:03 PM May 26, 2021

The council says much-loved spaces like Ridley Road Market will be protected in its Dalston Plan. - Credit: John M Fulton

The Dalston Plan has been improved and includes a £1.5million investment in Ridley Road Market and Ashwin Street to tackle antisocial behaviour issues at Gillett Square.

The new town centre plan, was given the green light by the council's cabinet on May 24.

It aims to ensure a fair recovery from the pandemic for Dalston, by developing and investing in the area, while safeguarding much-loved institutions like Ridley Road Market and Dalston eastern Curve Garden.

Planning chief Cllr Guy Nicholson said: “With Dalston growing to accommodate new homes, jobs and workspaces, we’re using every tool we have to shape this change in line with the priorities of the local community and the need for affordable housing, so that the benefits of this can be felt by everyone.”

The changes also include Hackney's first 21st Century Street at Colvestone Crescent, which will see the street get a new green space, more tree cover, bike storage, electrical vehicle charging.

Proposals set out in the plan are the result of three years of dialogue and collaboration between the council and local community with more than 5,000 people taking part in the Dalston Conversation.

Hackney's mayor Philip Glanville added: "When we began the Dalston Conversation three years ago, I made clear that – while we can’t control all change in a growing town centre – we would do everything we can to ensure that local people and businesses are the first to benefit.

“As we work to ensure a fairy recover from the pandemic, the Dalston Plan will deliver on that commitment in line with the feedback we’ve heard from the Dalston community."

Dalston's Eastern Curve Garden. - Credit: John M Fulton

The council will now consult with residents, businesses and organisations in Dalston on the draft plan this summer to address any feedback before it is adopted later in the year.

Final proposals for a £1million investment in Ridley Road Market are to be released in June and include better facilities for traders, improved public spaces throughout the market and a hot food stall zone and market garden. Work is expected to begin later this year.

Ashwin Street will see new signage, street trees, planters and paving and ten new high definition CCTV cameras and new lighting will be installed in Gillett Square, along with additional police and council enforcement officer patrols to curb crime and antisocial behaviour.